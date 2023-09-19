Martin picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. He allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

With Kenley Jansen on the COVID list, Martin was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth inning Monday. The right-hander worked around a one-out hit to earn his second save of the season, his first since June 11. While Martin is unlikely to see many save chances with Jansen due to return this week, he's had an excellent year as a late-innings option for Boston, posting a 1.07 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB across 50.1 innings.