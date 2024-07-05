The Red Sox placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow soreness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Martin had given no indication of injury in his performance, having turned in five straight scoreless appearances. Manager Alex Cora said Friday that he doesn't believe Martin's injury to be serious, although there's no timetable for the reliever's return at this juncture. Cam Booser will absorb Martin's spot in Boston's bullpen.