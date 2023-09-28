The Red Sox placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a viral infection, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Martin's illness will officially put an early end to his season. The 37-year-old righty was dominant out of the bullpen for Boston in 2023, charting a minuscule 1.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 51.1 innings while collecting 23 holds and three saves. Nick Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill Martin's roster spot for the final series of the year.