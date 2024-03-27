Martin (groin) struck out one over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's exhibition game against Texas.
Martin wrestled with a groin injury and made just his third appearance, all in the final week of spring training. The Red Sox are presumably comfortable with him being ready for Opening Day despite just 2.1 innings. He's expected to be the bridge to closer Kenley Jansen.
