Martin retired all three batters faced in the eighth inning of Friday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

Martin had a second consecutive clean outing, setting the Phillies down in order on five pitches to record his sixth hold. Kenley Jansen cleaned up in the ninth for the save. He's looked like an effective bridge to Jansen since his return from the injured list, throwing three scoreless innings over three appearances and recording holds in all three.