Martin worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Two of those saves have come in the last week as Martin fills in for Kenley Jansen (COVID-19) as Boston's closer. The assignment is well-deserved -- Martin hasn't been tagged for a run since late July, reeling off 20 straight scoreless appearances and adding a win and seven holds to his ledger along the way. On the season, the veteran righty sports a scintillating 1.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB through 51.1 innings.