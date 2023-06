Martin struck out two batters in a perfect 10th inning and earned a save over the Yankees on Sunday.

Martin fired 11 of 13 pitches for strikes to close out the 3-2 win and take the series against the Yankees. He picked up his first save of the year and lowered his ERA to 2.29 with a 16:2 K:BB and 12 holds through 20 appearances. It was Martin's first save chance since blowing an opportunity June 1. Kenley Jansen picked up the win after working a scoreless ninth frame.