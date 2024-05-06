Martin wasn't available for Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins and hasn't pitched since Wednesday due to soreness in his non-throwing shoulder, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Even though the injury is to Martin's left shoulder, the Red Sox are concerned that his mechanics could be affected as a result. If he's not feeling any better after an off day Monday, the Red Sox could move Martin to the 15-day injured list and call up another pitcher from Triple-A Worcester to take his spot in the bullpen.