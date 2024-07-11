Martin (elbow) played catch Wednesday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.
Martin was placed on the injured list July 5 (retroactive to July 4) with right elbow inflammation. The right-hander is eligible to return for the first game following the All-Star break.
