Martin (shoulder) will come off the injured list before Sunday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Martin will take the place of Kaleb Ort with Ort already being optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Saturday's game. Martin was placed on the injured list on April 13 with inflammation in his right shoulder, and he should return to a high-leverage role in the later innings starting Sunday.
