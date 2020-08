Mazza was activated by the Red Sox ahead of his scheduled start Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Mazza will officially join the active roster to start Saturday's contest against the Nationals. The right-hander allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings during two appearances this season. Nathan Eovaldi (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list to make room for Mazza.