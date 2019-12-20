Play

Mazza was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old made his big-league debut for the Mets last season, allowing 10 runs in 16.1 innings while striking out just 11 batters. He recorded a much stronger 3.67 ERA in 76.0 innings for Triple-A Syracuse,

