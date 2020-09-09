Mazza (1-1) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The 30-year-old did uncork two wild pitches and hit a batter, but it was still an impressively efficient performance from Mazza, who needed only 58 pitches (37 strikes) to record 15 outs and qualify for his first win of 2020. He still has a 5.40 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 17 innings this season, however, and with Boston getting two off days this week, it's unclear when he'll make his next start.