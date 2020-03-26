Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Fails to win rotation spot
Mazza was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Matt Hall and Jeffrey Springs were sent to the minors along with Mazza, leaving Ryan Weber and Brian Johnson to fight for Boston's final rotation spot. The 30-year-old Mazza struggled in his first taste of the majors in 2019 (5.51 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings) and figures to ride the shuttle between Boston and Pawtucket in 2020.
