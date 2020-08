Mazza allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Saturday.

Mazza was unimpressive in his third outing of the year, turning Saturday's contest into a bullpen game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old righty has a 7.88 ERA, 2.50 WHIP and 10 strikeouts through eight innings this season. Mazza would likely face the Blue Jays in his next start.