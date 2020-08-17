Mazza (0-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over three innings in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Mazza gave a run in each of the first two innings and then yielded a two-run homer to Mike Ford in the third. The 30-year-old Mazza's only other appearance in 2020 was 2.2 scoreless innings of relief work against the Yankees on Aug. 1. The right-hander has a 6.35 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings this season. It's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation at this time -- if he does, it will likely be in next weekend's series in Baltimore.