The Red Sox will recall Mazza from their taxi squad prior to Wednesday's game against the Mets, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.

Though Mazza was left off the season-opening 30-man roster after failing to win a rotation spot, he had to wait less than a week for his first callup to the big club. Mazza is expected to slot into a long-relief role initially, but he may not have to wait long to get his first look as a starter. Both Ryan Weber (six runs allowed in 3.2 innings in a loss to the Orioles) and Matt Hall (three runs allowed in 2.2 innings in a loss to the Mets) were lit up in their first starts of the season and are probably on short leashes in the rotation.