Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Potential fill-in starter
Mazza is a candidate for a spot in the rotation after the Red Sox announced Chris Sale will miss the 2020 season due to Tommy John elbow surgery, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. He has allowed seven runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out three over 4.2 spring innings.
Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke mentioned Ryan Weber and Brian Johnson as the leading candidates for the fourth and fifth slots in the rotation. Weber seems assured of one based on his spring results. That leaves one spot up in the air. Johnson is part of group vying for the No. 5 spot that includes Mazza, Matt Hall, Jeffrey Springs and Darwinzon Hernandez. All are still part of the major league training camp roster. All have starting experience in the minors but mostly relief experience in the majors. Mazza's pitch mix last season consisted of a sinker, cutter, slider, changeup and four-seamer. "Sinker's gotta be working, first of all," Mazza said. "If that's not working it's going to be tough. I've really just have to do a good job of mixing in and out, up and down and changing offspeed. Really pay attention to what guys' swing paths and tendencies are. And really try to force contact." The 30-year-old right-hander is a long shot and, as someone who has minor league options, can be used for the shuttle between Boston and Triple-A Pawtucket.
