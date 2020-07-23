site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-chris-mazza-sent-down | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Sent down
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mazza did not make Boston's 30-man roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Mazza was competing for a spot in Boston's Opening Day rotation but ultimately came up short. He'll likely remain stretched out at the team's alternative camp site in case he's needed down the line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 6 min read
• 4 min read
• 5 min read
• 1 min read
• 1 min read
• 2 min read