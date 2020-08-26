Mazza will be recalled to start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Nathan Eovaldi (calf) had his scheduled start Wednesday pushed back until Saturday, and the Red Sox will end up making more changes with the rotation. Mazza has appeared in two games this season and allowed four runs on nine hits with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings. It remains unclear if Boston plans to keep him in the rotation beyond Thursday, or if he's making a spot start.