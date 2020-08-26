Mazza will be recalled to start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Nathan Eovaldi (calf) had his scheduled start Wednesday pushed back until Saturday, and the Red Sox will end up making more changes with the rotation. Mazza has appeared in two games this season and allowed four runs on nine hits with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings. It remains unclear if Boston plans to keep him in the rotation beyond Thursday, or if he's making a spot start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Optioned after poor start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Lasts three innings in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Optioned from 28-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Chris Mazza: Moving up to big club•