Mazza didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

Other than a solo shot by the red-hot Rowdy Tellez in the fourth inning, Mazza kept the Toronto offense in check before exiting after 67 pitches (41 strikes). It was his best performance of the season, and while Mazza has a 6.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through 12 innings, he should stick in the Boston rotation for now given the team's lack of alternatives. His next turn is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Tampa Bay.