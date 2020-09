Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said Mazza will start Friday's game against the Braves in Atlanta, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Mazza was awarded the nod over Mike Kickham, who will presumably head to the bullpen for the Red Sox's final five games of the season. The right-hander most recently made his fifth start of the season last weekend versus the Yankees, working four innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out one.