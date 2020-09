Mazza will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

He will be starting on short rest, having last thrown four innings Friday against the Blue Jays, so don't look for Mazza to go deep enough in this one to qualify for the win. It is unclear if Mazza will get another short-rest start this week, as the Red Sox are still dealing with a severely decimated starting rotation.