Mazza (1-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out one across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Mazza got into trouble immediately, allowing three of the first four batters he faced to reach base. After a single and sacrifice fly, he and the Red Sox were down 2-0 at the close of the first inning. He did recover from there, as the only other runs he surrendered were unearned due to two errors by Xander Bogaerts in the fourth frame. Through 25 innings this season, Mazza has a 5.40 ERA with a 23:13 K:BB. He's currently projected to take his final turn through the rotation Friday at Atlanta.