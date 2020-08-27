Mazza's scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Thursday was postponed, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Mazza was set to be recalled from Boston's alternate training site for Thursday's start before the game was postponed in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. It remains to be seen when Mazza's next start will come following this postponement, as the Red Sox have yet to announce how they will adjust their pitching plans.

