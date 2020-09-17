Mazza tossed a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday in the Red Sox's 8-4 loss to the Marlins. He gave up no hits, issued one walk and struck out a batter in the 18-pitch frame.

Mazza was making his second straight appearance out of the bullpen after previously piggybacking Nathan Eovaldi on Sept. 12 in the latter's first start back from the injured list. As the final week of the regular season looms, only Eovaldi, Martin Perez and Tanner Houck appear to have secure spots in Boston's rotation. Mazza's usage his last two times out suggests he might not be in line to fill either of the two remaining openings in the rotation.