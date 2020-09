Mazza allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Braves on Friday.

Mazza gave up a solo home run to Ronald Acuna to start the first inning, then shut out the Braves over the next five innings. It was a solid start for the 30-year-old Mazza, who finishes 2020 with a 4.80 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 29 strikeouts and a 1-2 record in 30 innings across nine outings (six starts).