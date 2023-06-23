Murphy, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, could serve as the primary pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Marlins and will work as a long reliever going forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox only have four healthy starters, and the next open spot in the rotation comes up Wednesday. In the meantime Murphy could pitch this weekend, but his most likely path to fantasy value is as the pitcher of record in the bullpen game next week against the Marlins. Murphy has shaky numbers on the season, but he struck out nine over seven scoreless innings across his three most recent appearances at Triple-A.