Murphy is expected to work as the primary pitcher in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It appeared Murphy would soak up a few innings in Saturday's contest, but he was not one of the six pitchers who wound up taking the mound, so he will likely be busy Sunday instead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Handling bulk role•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Fills bulk-relief role Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Earns first win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Likely to work bulk relief Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Does well in bulk-relief role•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Set to work multiple innings•