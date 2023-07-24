Murphy (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and picking up a win against the Mets.
Murphy took on a bulk reliever role following Brennan Bernadino's 1.2 shutout frames to open the game. Murphy didn't allow a run until the sixth inning. The 25-year-old southpaw snagged his first career win while lowering his ERA to 1.80 through 25 career MLB innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Likely to work bulk relief Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Does well in bulk-relief role•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Set to work multiple innings•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Deployed in bulk relief Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Throws two innings in loss•
-
Red Sox's Chris Murphy: Could be bulk option Wednesday•