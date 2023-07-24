Murphy (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and picking up a win against the Mets.

Murphy took on a bulk reliever role following Brennan Bernadino's 1.2 shutout frames to open the game. Murphy didn't allow a run until the sixth inning. The 25-year-old southpaw snagged his first career win while lowering his ERA to 1.80 through 25 career MLB innings.