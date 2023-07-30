Murphy allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out one without walking a batter over 3.1 innings Sunday versus the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

Murphy was ultimately the bulk reliever in the Red Sox's bullpen game, rather than Nick Pivetta. The 25-year-old Murphy didn't enter the game until the fourth inning, but he still delivered solid pitching, though he was never in line for the win. The southpaw is now at a 1.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings through nine relief appearances in the majors this season. Boston's rotation remains something of an enigma to project, but Murphy should be next be available for a bulk-relief outing over the upcoming weekend series at home versus the Blue Jays.