Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Worcester following Monday's game against the Astros, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Murphy allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out four over four innings during the back end of Monday's 9-4 loss as his struggles continued. He's now given up 11 runs over his last four appearances (10.1 innings) and will head to the minors to gain back his confidence. Boston recalled Wilyer Abreau in a corresponding move.