Murphy (1-1) took the loss in Sunday's 13-1 loss against the Blue Jays. He allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings.
Murphy entered in the second inning as the bulk reliever but couldn't contain a hot Blue Jays offense. The six runs allowed were one more than Murphy had allowed in his previous 28.1 innings coming into the contest. Murphy is likely to continue to serve in a role working behind an opener moving forward.
