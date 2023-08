The Red Sox recalled Murphy from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

He'll provide Boston with another left-handed option capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen for at least the next week after fellow lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday. Murphy was optioned to Triple-A following Monday's loss to the Astros but hadn't made any appearances for Worcester since the demotion.