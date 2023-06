Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Murphy will return to Worcester after he was called up Thursday, failing to appear in the team's 6-0 loss to the Twins. The left-hander was expected to appear in Wednesday's upcoming matchup with the Marlins and it's unclear if that's still the case. The 25-year-old has tossed six scoreless innings with the Red Sox in 2023, allowing three hits while walking a batter and striking out eight others.