The Red Sox placed Murphy on the 60-day injured list due to recovery from left UCL surgery, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster. Murphy has been throwing off a mound and could be an option for the Red Sox by the time his 60 days are up or close to it.
