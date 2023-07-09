Murphy will work as the bulk reliever Sunday against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Murphy worked 3.2 innings in bulk relief Tuesday and allowed only one run against the Rangers. He'll follow Tayler Scott on Sunday and should have the chance to earn the win if he can pitch effectively once again.
