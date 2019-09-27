Owings started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Rangers.

Owings has started four of the last five games, playing shortstop or second base, as the Red Sox wrap up a disappointing season. He's filled in all over the field for Boston, including playing all three outfield positions. Since his team was eliminated from playing in the postseason, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has thrown together some unconventional, and sometimes unrecognizable, lineups over the final two weeks of the season. Owings may get at-bats over the weekend, but it's hard to tell when or at which position.