Red Sox's Chris Owings: Promoted, leading off against Halos
Owings' contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket and he is leading off and starting at second base Sunday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
He played at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots while at Pawtucket, so it seems Owings is prepared for a utility role with Boston. He hit .133 in 145 plate appearances with the Royals earlier this season and hit .325/.385/.595 with 11 home runs in 44 games with Pawtucket.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...