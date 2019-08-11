Owings' contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket and he is leading off and starting at second base Sunday against the Angels, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

He played at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots while at Pawtucket, so it seems Owings is prepared for a utility role with Boston. He hit .133 in 145 plate appearances with the Royals earlier this season and hit .325/.385/.595 with 11 home runs in 44 games with Pawtucket.