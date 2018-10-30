Red Sox's Chris Sale: 2019 option picked up

Sale's club option for 2019 was picked up by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Sale will make a reasonable $15 million in 2019. The southpaw turned in another stellar season for the 2018 World Series champions, posting a 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 across 27 starts (158 innings).