Sale (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale will make his long-awaited return to the Red Sox' rotation on Friday against the Tigers following a two-month absence due to a stress reaction in his left scapula. The veteran left-hander threw just 54 pitches in his second of two rehab starts with Triple-A Worcester and is expected to be limited to around four innings against Detroit, so fantasy managers would be wise to wait to activate him, if possible.