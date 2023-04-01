Sale allowed seven runs while completing three innings of work during Saturday's start against the Orioles.

Sale did strike out six, but he allowed two walks and gave up three home runs in the contest. He gave up two roundtrippers to Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays in the first, and another in the third to Cedric Mullins. It's a disappointing first outing for Sale that showed that he can still miss bats, but the command was well below-average for the former Cy Young winner. He'll get a chance to rebound next weekend against the Tigers in Detroit.