Sale allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over three innings, taking a no-decision Saturday against the Orioles.
Sale gave up two homers to Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays in the first, and another in the third to Cedric Mullins. It's a disappointing first outing for Sale that showed that he can still miss bats, but the command was well below-average for the former Cy Young winner. He'll get a chance to rebound next weekend against the Tigers in Detroit.
