Red Sox's Chris Sale: Allows three homers

Sale (3-8) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Sale was taken deep three times to account for all five of his earned runs on Wednesday. Despite his velocity being at its typical 94 mph mark, Sale wasn't able to rack up strikeouts at his usual prolific rate and generated just 12 swinging strikes on 104 total pitches. After going on a strong run for four starts in June, Sale has allowed five earned runs in each of his last two starts. He'll head into the All-Star break with an uncharacteristic 4.04 ERA, though he still has 153 strikeouts in 107 innings for the season.