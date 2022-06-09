Sale (ribs) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday before progressing to live batting practice next week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran left-hander originally lined up for live batting practice Friday, but things were pushed back a few days due to a stomach bug. Sale has been slowly ramping up his bullpen sessions over the past couple weeks, and advancing to face live hitter will represent a significant step in his rehab program.

