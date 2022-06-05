Sale (ribs) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday and then "hopefully" a live batting practice session Friday, according to manager Alex Cora, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sale threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday. It continues to be a gradual buildup for the veteran southpaw. We'll know if he's progressing as expected based on whether he can throw the live batting practice session Friday.
