Sale (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session this weekend, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
He threw his first bullpen session Tuesday since going down with a stress reaction in his left scapula. Sale will likely need two live batting practices after that before eventually progressing to a rehab assignment. The veteran left-hander is tracking toward a return to the Red Sox' rotation by early August, although he still has some hoops to jump through in order for that to happen.
