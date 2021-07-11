Sale (elbow) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game at the Red Sox's extended spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. on Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The lefty appeared set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester during the upcoming week after he tossed a successful simulated game Saturday, but the Red Sox want him to pitch in a controlled setting at least one more time before clearing him for minor-league action. Assuming Thursday's throwing session goes well, Sale should begin his assignment at Worcester shortly after the Red Sox reconvene following the All-Star break. Sale is expected to need at least three or four rehab assignments to build up his innings count before the Red Sox sign off on him making his 2021 debut for the big club. He looks to be tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list around mid-August.