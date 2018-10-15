Red Sox's Chris Sale: Avoids serious illness

Manager Alex Cora stated that Sale's illness is "nothing serious" and he's expected to join the team in Houston sometime Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Sale was admitted to a Boston hospital with a stomach illness Sunday, but after being observed for one night he's expected to rejoin the club. Assuming he doesn't suffer any further setbacks, Sale should remain on schedule to pitch Thursday in Game 5 as planned.

