Sale (elbow) is scheduled to throw a two-inning rehab assignment Thursday with the Red Sox's Florida Complex League affiliate, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

The lefty appeared set to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester during the upcoming week after he tossed a successful simulated game Saturday, but the Red Sox want him to make his 2021 debut in affiliated ball near the team's spring training facility. Assuming Thursday's outing goes well, Sale should begin his assignment at Worcester shortly after the Red Sox reconvene following the All-Star break. Sale is expected to need at least three or four rehab assignments to build up his innings count before the Red Sox sign off on him returning from the 60-day injured list. He could be ready to join Boston around mid-August.